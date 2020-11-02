Trump’s Cult Followers May Respond with Violence to Election Loss

Interview with, Steven Hassan, a cult survivor, mental health professional, director of the Freedom of Mind Resource Center and author of the book, “The Cult of Trump: A Leading Cult Expert Explains How the President Uses Mind Control" conducted by Scott Harris

Steven Hassan discusses his concerns about President Trump’s state of mind in the period before the election, and if he should lose the dangerous period of time between the election and the inauguration of the new president. He’ll also comment on what the country should prepare for re: the response of Trump’s die-hard supporters to election results, many of whom have discussed taking up arms to defend the president.