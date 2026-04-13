Julie Hollar discusses her recent commentary, “Who Will SAVE America From Misleading Coverage of Voter Suppression?” and the importance of calling out the disinformation in Trump and GOP talking points regarding their false claim that millions of non-citizens are voting and discrediting U.S. election outcomes.
U.S. Corporate Media Fails to Call Out GOP Voter Suppression Campaign
Interview with Julie Hollar, senior analyst with the group Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), conducted by Scott Harris