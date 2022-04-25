Kevin Gosztola discusses the judge’s ruling in a London court that ordered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the US to face charges under the Espionage Act — and the likelihood the order will be signed by the British home secretary, Priti Patel, and appealed by Assange to the English High Court.
UK Moves to Extradite Julian Assange to US Threatening Press Freedom
Interview with Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of the investigative news website ShadowProof, conducted by Scott Harris