Interview with Norman Solomon is co-founder of Roots Action.org, author of a dozen books including, "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death"

Norman Solomon shares his views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roots Action’s “Demand Restraint, Diplomacy, and Negotiations” campaign, and issues examined in his recent article, “Now Is the Time for a Global Movement Demanding Nuclear De-escalation,” conducted by Scott Harris

Solomon also authored the book “Made Love, Got War: Close Encounters with America’s Warfare State.”