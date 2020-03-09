Universal Healthcare Saves Money and Lives, While Protecting Nations from Pandemics

Interview with Dr. James G. Kahn, emeritus professor at the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies, at the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, and the Institute for Global Health Sciences in the School of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Khan will discuss the benefits of the proposed Medicare For All legislation in general, and more specifically how universal health care helps to protect regions, nations and the world from pandemics like the current outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19.