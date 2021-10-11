Tiffany Muller discusses the debate/negotiations over the two proposed infrastructure bills, with a focus on the role played by the deregulation of political campaign contributions, and her group’s work to reverse the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.
Unlimited, Unaccountable Money in Politics is Killing Biden’s Human Infrastructure Bill
Interview with Tiffany Muller, president & executive director of the group End Citizens United, conducted by Scott Harris