A Traveler’s Impression of Today’s Cuban Culture and Politics

Richard Hill discusses his maiden voyage to Cuba where he spent a week listening to folkloric and popular music, conversing with students, cab drivers and musicians and conducting several interviews including one with a lead journalist and announcer for the English Language Service of Radio Havana Cuba, the government-run outlet that broadcasts in 7 languages globally via shortwave and online(www.radiohc.cu).

Richard Hill is also a rotating host of the public affairs program “Mic Check,” is a musician, teacher and mentor with youth radio Connecticut.