A Traveler’s Impression of Today’s Cuban Culture and Politics

Interview with Richard Hill, host of WPKN shows, "First Tuesday Rainy Day Radio" and "Organic Farm Stand."

Richard Hill discusses his maiden voyage to Cuba where he spent a week listening to folkloric and popular music, conversing with students, cab drivers and musicians and conducting several interviews including one with a lead journalist and announcer for the English Language Service of Radio Havana Cuba, the government-run outlet that broadcasts in 7 languages globally via shortwave and online(www.radiohc.cu).

Richard Hill is also a rotating host of the public affairs program “Mic Check,” is a musician, teacher and mentor with youth radio Connecticut.

