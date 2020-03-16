The Alarming Inadequacy of the US Social Safety Net to Respond to the Outbreak of COVID-19

Interview with Sasha Abramsky, freelance journalist and author whose most recent book is titled, "Jumping at Shadows: The Triumph of Fear and the End of the American Dream," conducted by Scott Harris

Sasha Abramsky will be talking about his recent article, “How Can the US Confront Coronavirus with 28 Million People Uninsured?” and issues related to this deadly global pandemic. He is also the author of his newest book, “Little Wonder: The Fabulous Story of Lottie Dod, The World’s First Female Sports Superstar, will be published in June.