Joe Fine talks about the campaign by a coalition of groups in New Haven urging the city’s Board of Alders to pass a resolution in support of a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza. The proposed resolution calls for “the release of all hostages including Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel, the unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza; the restoration of electricity, water, food, and medical supplies to Gaza; an end to the siege and blockade of Gaza, and respect for international law by all parties.”
Activist Coalition Pushes for City of New Haven Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
Interview with Joe Fine, a member of the New Haven, Connecticut chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, conducted by Scott Harris