Activist Coalition Pushes for City of New Haven Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Joe Fine talks about the campaign by a coalition of groups in New Haven urging the city’s Board of Alders to pass a resolution in support of a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza. The proposed resolution calls for “the release of all hostages including Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel, the unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza; the restoration of electricity, water, food, and medical supplies to Gaza; an end to the siege and blockade of Gaza, and respect for international law by all parties.”

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary