Ryan Grim talks about his recent article, “Cable News Viewers Have a Skewed Attitude Toward Gaza War, Survey Finds,” about the power of disinformation in forming opinions during this volatile time of Israel’s bloody war in Gaza, student protests, and this November’s presidential/ congressional election.

Grim is also co-host of the show Counter Points, and is the author of several books, his latest titled, “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution.”