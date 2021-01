Interview with Margaret Flowers, a pediatrician, advocate for single-payer health care and co-director of the movement news website, Popular Resistance, conducted by Scott Harris

Margaret Flowers talk about her late partner Kevin Zeese, a public interest lawyer, organizer and activist for 40 years, as well as the Kevin Zeese Emerging Activist Fund, where Popular Resistance will be awarding a grant to an activist or group in mid-January.