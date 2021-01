Interview with Karl Grossman, professor of journalism at State University of New York/College at Old Westbury, conducted by Scott Harris

Grossman is also the author of the book, “The Wrong Stuff: The Space’s Program’s Nuclear Threat to Our Planet.“

Karl Grossman discuss his recent Counterpunch article, “Inviting Nuclear Disaster,” on the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s history of extending the operating licenses of nuclear power plants from 40 years to 60 years and then 80 years, and is now considering authorization for these plants to operate for 100 years.