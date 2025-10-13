Robert Jereski discusses the release of 20 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and some 2,000 Israeli-held Palestinian prisoners under phase #1 of President Trump’s 20-point Gaza Ceasefire plan, with the goal of ending Israel’s war in Gaza that’s killed more than 67,000 Palestinian civilians.
After Gaza Hostage/Prisoner Exchange, Ceasefire’s Next Steps Fail to Address Conflict’s Root Causes
Interview with Robert Jereski, a lawyer, activist and coordinator of Code Pink Women for Peace World Court Campaign, conducted by Scott Harris