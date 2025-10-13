After Gaza Hostage/Prisoner Exchange, Ceasefire’s Next Steps Fail to Address Conflict’s Root Causes

Interview with Robert Jereski, a lawyer, activist and coordinator of Code Pink Women for Peace World Court Campaign, conducted by Scott Harris

Robert Jereski discusses the release of 20 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and some 2,000 Israeli-held Palestinian prisoners under phase #1 of President Trump’s 20-point Gaza Ceasefire plan, with the goal of ending Israel’s war in Gaza that’s killed more than 67,000 Palestinian civilians.