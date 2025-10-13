Federal Government Shutdown Exposes Long Failing U.S. Healthcare System

Interview with Wendell Potter, president of the Center for Health and Democracy and editor/writer of the newsletter, “Health Care Un-Covered,” conducted by Scott Harris

Wendell Potter discusses his views on the current federal government shutdown triggered due to Congress’ failure to renew ACA subsidies that will cause millions of policyholders’ premiums to skyrocket. He also talks about the many failures of the U.S. healthcare system and the reforms he advocates to reduce costs and achieve universal coverage. Potter is speaking in Hartford, Connecticut on Oct. 15.

Potter is a former vice president for corporate communications at Cigna and author of Deadly Spin: An Insurance Company Insider Speaks Out on How Corporate PR Is Killing Health Care and Deceiving Americans.