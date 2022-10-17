After Last House January 6th Committee Hearing Trump Still Escapes Accountability

Interview with Sarah Kendzior, author of "They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent," and “Hiding in Plain Sight,” and cohost of the Gaslit Nation podcast, conducted by Scott Harris

Sarah Kendzior discusses the last hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, reflecting on the sad reality that neither Trump, or his GOP co-conspirators, have been held accountable for ANY of their multiple crimes. She’ll also share her views on how the insurrection and fascist direction of the Republican Party may impact the results of the midterm election.