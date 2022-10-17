Linda Benesch examines the Republican Party’s proposals to weaken or end Social Security and Medicare as the midterm election approaches, i.e. proposals from GOP Senators Rick Scott of Florida (Chair of the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee) and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who say Social Security should be up for reauthorization by Congress every five years or annually, respectively — potentially eliminating the program.
GOP Proposes Policies That Would Weaken or End Social Security, Medicare
Interview with Linda Benesch, communications director with Social Security Works, conducted by Scott Harris