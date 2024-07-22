Aaron Regunberg discusses his group’s campaign to pressure President Biden to step aside as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate. Now that their mission has been accomplished, he talks about the next steps in choosing another Democratic presidential candidate before and after the convention, and the changed dynamics of the campaign to defeat Donald Trump and the Republican party’s extremist agenda.
As Biden Ends His Campaign, Vice President Harris Widely Endorsed & Expected to Win Democratic Party Nomination
Interview with Aaron Regunberg a member of the group Pass the Torch steering committee, conducted by Scott Harris