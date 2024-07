Interview with Michael Lynk, associate professor of law at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, and former U.N. special rapporteur, conducted by Scott Harris

Michael Lynk discusses the International Court of Justice ruling that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem were established and are being maintained in violation of international law, declaring that Israel should cease all new settlement activities and evacuate settlers from Palestinian territories.

Lynk was also a former U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories from 2016 to 2022.