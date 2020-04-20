Dan Barrett and Joshua Frazer talk about their group’s lawsuit demanding Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont act to release vulnerable inmates from Connecticut prisons and jails to mitigate the harm caused by the spread of the coronavirus inside Dept. of Correction facilities.
As COVID-19 Spreads in CT Prisons Campaign Pressures Governor Lamont to Release Vulnerable Inmates
Interview with Dan Barrett, the ACLU of Connecticut’s legal director and Joshua Frazer of the activist group Katal Center, conducted by Scott Harris