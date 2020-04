Interview with Jon Schwarz, a journalist with the Intercept, conducted by Scott Harris

Jon Schwarz discusses his recent article, “The Democratic Party Must Harness the Legitimate Rage of Americans. Otherwise, the Right Will Use It With Horrifying Results,” and recent right-wing protests in state capitals confirming his analysis.

Schwarz previously worked for Michael Moore’s Dog Eat Dog Films and was a research producer for Moore’s “Capitalism: A Love Story.”