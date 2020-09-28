Timothy S. Rich talks about his recent article, “As Concerns Mount Over Integrity of US Elections, So Does Support for International Poll Monitors,” with a focus on the positive role international observers have played in other nation’s elections, the threat posed to the public perception of election integrity by President Trump, and what can be done to mitigate chaos on election day and the days that follow.
As Trump Attempts to Undermine Integrity of US Election, International Observers Can Play a Positive Role
Interview with Timothy S. Rich, associate professor of Political Science at Western Kentucky University, conducted by Scott Harris