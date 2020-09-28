Karen Hobert Flynn assesses the gathering threats to the November election posed by Donald Trump and the Republican Party, including the President’s recent statement that he won’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. She’ll also talk about deeply disturbing reporting from Barton Gellman in the Atlantic magazine that found GOP strategists are discussing a plan to ignore the popular vote in states with high mail-in ballot numbers and have Republican-majority state legislatures appoint pro-Trump supporters to the Electoral College, in order to hand victory to Trump.
Leak of Trump’s Taxes Reveals he Paid No Income Tax in 10 of Last 15 Years
Interview with Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause, conducted by Scott Harris