As Trump is Indicted, Threat of Political Violence Surges

Interview with Sarah Kendzior, cohost of the Gaslit Nation podcast, author of "They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent," and "Hiding in Plain Sight," conducted by Scott Harris

Sarah Kendzior discusses Trump’s indictment, the threat of violence from his cult supporters and how inaction by Merrick Garland and the DOJ over the past two-plus years threatens the nation with domestic terrorists who believe they can act with impunity.