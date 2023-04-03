Israelis Mobilize to Challenge Netanyahu’s Threat to Democracy, but Ignore Rising Violence Targeting Palestinians

Interview with Josh Ruebner, adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University's Justice and Peace Studies program and author of "Shattered Hopes: Obama's Failure to Broker Israeli-Palestinian Peace," conducted by Scott Harris

Josh Ruebner discusses his views on Israel’s extremist government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, massive protests opposed to Netanyahu’s planned gutting of Israel’s judiciary, the rise of violence targeting Palestinians in the occupied territories and the Biden administration’s negligent response.