As Voter Anger Rises Over Trump’s Attacks on Federal Government, Bernie Sanders and AOC Rally and Energize Opponents

Interview with Aaron Regunberg, a contributing editor at The New Republic, senior climate policy counsel at Public Citizen and a steering committee member of the Pass the Torch, conducted by Scott Harris

Aaron Regunberg discusses his recent New Republic article, “Bernie Sanders Is Showing Democrats How It’s Done,” and the current debate about the need to replace the Democratic party’s leadership, i.e. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after he voted to support the Republican House Continuing Budget Resolution, which cuts $13 billion in domestic spending while increasing defense spending by $6 billion.