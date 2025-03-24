Counterpoint March 24, 2025 March 24, 2025Christopher Wright Durocher: Trump Defiance of Rule of Law Plunges U.S. Into Deepening Constitutional CrisisKayla Gogarty: Right-wing Domination of Social Media a Powerful Channel for Political DisinformationAaron Regunberg: As Voter Anger Rises Over Trump’s Attacks on Federal Government, Bernie Sanders and AOC Rally and Energize OpponentsBarbara Fair: CT Criminal Justice Reform Activists Demand State Release Video of J’Allen Jones’ 2018 Prison DeathSubscribe to our Weekly Summary