Assessing Media’s Failures in Covering the 2024 Election

Interview with Victor Pickard, C. Edwin Baker professor of media policy and political economy, and co-director at the Media, Inequality & Change Center at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School for Communication, conducted by Scott Harris

Victor Pickard assesses corporate media’s coverage of the 2024 election, with a focus on the decline of legacy media outlets i.e. newspapers and cable TV news, the growing strength, reach, and influence of rightwing “Bro” social media and podcast sphere, and the lack of funding support to develop a progressive counterpart and alternative.