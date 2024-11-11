Branko Marcetic examines why Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election to twice impeached, convicted felon and coup plotting insurrectionist Donald Trump, with a focus on the Democrat’s failure to speak to the economic concerns that were by far voters’ leading motivation for choosing a candidate on Election Day.
Kamala Harris’ Defeat Linked to Ignoring Working-Class Economic Discontent
Interview with Branko Marcetic, a Jacobin magazine staff writer and author of "Yesterdays Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," conducted by Scott Harris