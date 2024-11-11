Kamala Harris’ Defeat Linked to Ignoring Working-Class Economic Discontent

Interview with Branko Marcetic, a Jacobin magazine staff writer and author of "Yesterdays Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," conducted by Scott Harris

Branko Marcetic examines why Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election to twice impeached, convicted felon and coup plotting insurrectionist Donald Trump, with a focus on the Democrat’s failure to speak to the economic concerns that were by far voters’ leading motivation for choosing a candidate on Election Day.