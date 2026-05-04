Assessing the Power of the U.S. Pro-Democracy Movement to Protect the 2026 Midterm Election

Interview with Micah Sifry, Journalist and editor of the Connector newsletter, conducted by Scott Harris

Micah Sifry talks about his recent Substack piece, “MayDay: The Pro-Democracy Movement Structure Test.” He comments on the results of this year’s nationwide May Day actions that called for “no work, no school, no shopping” and how this tactic, if effective, could impact future resistance plans to disrupt business-as-usual to counter Trump’s expected interference in the November 2026 midterm election.

The Connector Newsletter focuses on the intersection of politics, movements, organizing and technology, with an emphasis on how we make our democracy healthier.