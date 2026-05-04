CT Health Justice Now Coalition Demands Legislation to Prevent 250,000 Residents From Losing Affordable Healthcare

Liz Dupont-Diehl discusses the people who will lose health care coverage this year and in 2027 include those losing Access Health CT financial help, enrollees in the Covered TCT program, and whose coverage will be impacted by new work requirements and other bureaucratic obstacles designed to discourage enrollment in these programs.

Citizen Action Group is part of a statewide coalition that’s advocating for urgent legislative action to prevent an estimated 250,000 Connecticut residents from losing access to affordable health insurance resulting from last year’s deep Trump-GOP federal budget cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and other social safety net programs.