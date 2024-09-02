Author Asks, ‘Do We Work to Live or Live to Work?’

Interview with Claudia Strauss, the Jean M. Pitzer professor of cultural anthropology at Pitzer College and the author of "Making Sense of Public Opinion," conducted by Scott Harris

Claudia Strauss talks about her new book titled, “What Work Means: Beyond the Puritan Work Ethic,” where she unpacks the relationship of American workers to their job and explains how inaccurate popular conceptions lead to poor policy decisions, a threadbare social safety net and an inability to prepare for the coming technological changes to the workplace.