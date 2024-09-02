James Zogby discusses the effort at last week’s Democratic Party nominating convention in Chicago to address US policy supporting Israel’s brutal war and mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, as well as the threat of a regional war, and Israel’s latest lethal military raids into the West Bank, the largest in 20 years.
Gaza War Continues to Kill as Massive Israeli Protests Blame Netanyahu for Hostage Deaths
Interview with James Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, conducted by Scott Harris