Biden Faces Powerful Corporate Pressure on Cabinet Choices

Interview with Max Moran, a Research Assistant at the Revolving Door Project at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, conducted by Scott Harris

Moran assesses President-elect Joe Biden’s staff and Cabinet appointments named thus far, and summarizes the important points made in his recent Guardian editorial, co-written with Miranda Litwak, titled, “Biden’s Cabinet Could Do a Lot – If he Resists the Urge to Fill it with ‘Consensus’ Picks.”