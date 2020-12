Interview with Mark Green is a former New York City public advocate, conducted by Scott Harris

Mark Green talks about his new book, “Wrecking America How Trump’s Lawbreaking and Lies Betray All,” that he co-authored with his long time friend and colleague Ralph Nader.

Green is also the former director of Public Citizen’s Congress Watch, and president of Air America Radio. Founder of the Democracy Project and author of “Who Runs Congress?” “Bright, Infinite Future: A Generational Memoir on the Progressive Rise”.