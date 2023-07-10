Biden Nominates Death Squad & War Criminal Ally Elliott Abrams to US Diplomacy Panel

Interview with Jon Schwarz, senior writer with the Intercept and First Look Media, conducted by Scott Harris

Jon Schwarz discusses President Biden’s nomination of Elliott Abrams to the bipartisan United States Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy and the disturbing issues regarding Abrams’ past, covered in Schwarz’s 2019 article, “Elliott Abrams, Trump’s Pick to Bring Democracy to Venezuela, Has Spent His Life Crushing Democracy.”