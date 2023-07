Ben Burgis, a Jacobin magazine columnist, adjunct philosophy professor at Rutgers University, discusses his recent article, “Biden Is Wrong: The Supreme Court Is Already “Politicized,” and issues related to the Supreme Court’s right-wing majority’s rulings on federal reproductive rights, affirmative action, LGBTQ discrimination and student debt relief.

He is author of several books, most recently, “Christopher Hitchens: What He Got Right, How He Went Wrong, and Why He Still Matters.”