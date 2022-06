Interview with Chas Freeman, a noted former U.S. diplomat and a businessman who chairs Projects International, Inc., conducted by Scott Harris

Chas Freeman talks about his growing concern about President Biden’s inconsistent comments regarding possible US military intervention if China should launch a future attack on Taiwan.

Freeman also was the assistant secretary of defense for International Security Affairs from 1993-94, and was the principal U.S. interpreter during former President Richard Nixon’s landmark trip to China in 1972.