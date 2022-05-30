Po Murray discusses yet another mass shooting incident and devastating massacre of 19 children and 2 educators at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — and her work to make progress on passing new gun regulations — and the major obstacle to progress: the Republican Party, funded by the NRA and firearms manufacturers.
Texas School Massacre Provokes Renewed Demand for Widely Supported Gun Regulation
Interview with Po Murray, cofounder and Chairwoman of Newtown Action Alliance, conducted by Scott Harris