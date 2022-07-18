Collin Rees talks about the Supreme Court ruling in the West Virginia v. EPA case and how this decision will impact the nation’s ability to regulate carbon emissions, pollution and toxic chemicals going forward. He’ll also assess the recent spike in gas prices in the U.S., Big Oil’s push to expand fossil fuel extraction and production, and the Biden administration’s response.
Big Oil Profiteering Major Cause of Gas Price Spike
Interview with Collin Rees, U.S. program manager at Oil Change International, conducted by Scott Harris