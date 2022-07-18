Frederick Clarkson discusses how Christian nationalist and Dominionistic policies are being imposed by federal, state and local governments across the U.S., how this agenda threatens democracy, and effective ways civil society can fight back.
Christian Extremists’ Embrace of Political Violence Threatens Democracy
Interview with Frederick Clarkson, senior research analyst with Political Research Associates, and author of "Eternal Hostility: The Struggle Between Theocracy and Democracy," conducted by Scott Harris