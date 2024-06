Interview with Michael Watson, a longtime Bridgeport, Connecticut resident and community member, conducted by Mike Merli

Michael Watson discusses his grassroots harm reduction and addiction recovery work in the city of Bridgeport.

During the program, Michael mentions services and resources that can be found locally at: CCAR

430 State Street

Bridgeport

203-332-3303

www.ccar.us

Recovery Network of Programs

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, Michael can be reached directly for resources and help by calling 203-908-2383.