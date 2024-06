Interview with Jason Coombs, Bridgeport native and founder of the Bridgeport Film Festival, conducted by Mike Merli

Jason Coombs discusses his work with the Steering Committee for this year’s upcoming Greater Bridgeport, CT Pride, taking place June 2.

More information on Greater Bridgeport Pride can be found at:

More information on the Bridgeport Pride Center can be found at:

www.instagram.com/ BridgeportPrideCenter

And by emailing: