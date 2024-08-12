Can Tim Walz’s Popular Minnesota Legislative Record be Replicated Nationally?

Interview with Branko Marcetic, a Jacobin magazine staff writer and author of "Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," conducted by Scott Harris

Branko Marcetic discusses his recent articles, “The Tim Walz VP Pick Shows America’s Politics Are Changing,” and “Tim Walz, the Progressive’s Moderate, is the Obvious VP Choice.” He reflects on the state of the presidential election campaign where Harris-Walz has energy and momentum heading into the Democratic convention in Chicago Aug. 19.