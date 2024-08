Interview with Lawrence Lessig, Roy L. Furman professor of law and leadership at Harvard Law School and co-author of "How to Steal a Presidential Election," conducted by Scott Harris

Lawrence Lessig discusses his recent Slate article, “How Kamala Harris Can Upend the Supreme Court’s Horrible Immunity Ruling in One Move,” and other issues related to SCOTUS ethics.

Lessig is author of more than a dozen books, including his latest, titled, “How to Steal a Presidential Election,” written with Matthew Seligman.