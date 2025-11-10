Churches Organize Resistance to Trump’s Mass Deportation Campaign

Interview with Doug Pagitt, pastor and executive director of the national organization Vote Common Good, conducted by Scott Harris

Doug Pagitt discusses his group’s mission of “mobilizing people of faith to make the common good their voting criteria,” with a focus on how progressive religious activists are now taking action to oppose the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda and frequently violent ICE raids targeting communities of color.

