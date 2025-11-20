Sudan’s Civil War Unleashed Today’s Worst Active Genocide, Famine, War Crimes in the World

Interview with Nathaniel Raymond, executive director, Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

MELINDA TUHUS: The work you do—I don’t know. It’s hard to even imagine how you can do this work. It must be so devastating to you. Can you just start there?

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: I’ve been a war crimes investigator for 26 years. I’ve been using remote sensing with my colleagues to detect and document threats to the human security of civilians for 15 years now. And on one hand, watching crimes against humanity and war crimes from space never gets easy. On the other hand, you develop over time a type of clinical approach like a heart surgeon where you are able to effectively compartmentalize your feelings about what you’re viewing in your real time to be able to focus on having operational outcome. And that’s really essential. We have teams, some members are young, some members have been doing this with us for 15 years, and we’re constantly training and practicing about how to do this work during a crisis like El Fasher and to be able to stay operationally effective. And that takes a lot of practice. It’s not something that you do in the heat of the moment. It’s something you prepare for.

MELINDA TUHUS: Yeah. Wow. As I mentioned, I’ve been trying for two years to do an interview about what’s been going on in Sudan, and it’s never happened to me that I couldn’t get anybody to talk to me. So I am so grateful that you’re willing to do it and you have so much expertise.

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: Of course. MELINDA TUHUS: And you just released, I scanned the newest report. It sounds very clinical, I have to say. So if you could just give us a little background because our listeners, however much they’re getting information about Sudan elsewhere, they haven’t gotten any from us. So if you could briefly just, I mean the background about the two forces who split apart and that’s when the civil war started, but just give us a brief outline of that and then bring us up to date with what you’ve been investigating.

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: So you have to begin with the revolution against Bashir in 2018 into 2019 and the overthrow of the National Congress Party government by democracy activists, and everyday Sudanese that led to the attempted democratic transition. To understand what happens in April 2023, you have to understand that there were two main security actors that (ousted Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-)Bashir created and strengthened. One is the Sudan Armed Forces, which he led, and the other is known as the Rapid Support Forces, which was an outgrowth of the Janjaweed. So the Janjaweed, which were the genocidal militias. And the first Darfur genocide come from an ethnic group called the Rizeigat, which are semi-nomadic pastoralist peoples of central and southern Darfur and they’re of Arab lineage. And the people of Darfur, the Fur, the Zaghawa, the Masalit and the Berti are non-Arab Africans. That’s indigenous Muslim non-Arab Africans. That’s a vast oversimplification.

But what happened is when the civil war started, it was because of a struggle between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan Armed Forces for basically consolidating control of the country and blocking the democratic transition. So the RSF launched a sneak on the SAF to try to consolidate control of the government. It was then that our team from the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale was brought in by the State Department to support the first U.S. and Saudi effort to attempt to negotiate and end to the war, which was called the Jeddah process. And so we engaged in overwatch and provided basically ceasefire ceasefire monitoring for the Jeddah Declaration, which was an attempt for a Ramadan ceasefire at the start of the civil war. Contemporaneous to that, RSF forces began to attack the Darfur population in the West and used the civil war as cover for action to attempt to reignite and complete the Darfur genocide. And we began to detect in the far western part of the country, fires using a NASA thermal sensor called VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite). We began to A fires in communities where there was no Sudan Armed Forces. And in fact, the Sudan Armed Forces in the city of El Geneina in the late spring, early summer of 2023 walked across the border into Chad and left the Masalit people there in the city of Geneina, which is the capital of the Masalit tribe, to die. And their governor was executed on camera. And we were the first to confirm publicly that Khamis (Abdullah Abakar), the governor of the Masalit had been killed. And what proceeded to happen after that was a house-to-house hunt for men and boys in killing over weeks of men and boys and El Geneina. And we monitored that from above. This is very important when we get to El Fasher, is that with Geneina, we saw genocidal violence and we were able to get ground photos of the bodies. And we used that to develop a calibration to measure bodies and satellite imagery based on having validated photographs of them on the ground. And it was then that we, after that massacre that within the U.S. government, we issued the first warning that we thought they would go and attempt the same thing in El Fasher with the Fur and the the Zaghawa. During the Darfur genocide, the international community deployed a UN peacekeeping force called UniMed and its headquarters was in El Fasher. And many of the Zaghawa that fled along with other tribes that fled the genocide gathered 20 years ago around El Fasher in three camps Abu Shouk, El Salam, and the largest being Zamzam, which had a population in its height between 25 percent to 50 percent the size of Gaza, just to put it in perspective. And so we saw a pattern of attack against both communities without SAF in them and major SAF garrisons by the Rapid Support Forces targeting Kass, Artamada, Nyala, Zalingei. And they were cutting the crossroads. And so we briefed the UN Security Council in a private session in July 2023, and told them that there would be an attack in the siege, likely in the dry season of 2023 into 2024 that would put El Fasher under siege. And if the siege failed, it would kill tens of thousands in a massacre, which would be the final battle of the Darfur genocide. And we proceeded to leave U.S. government service in the winter of 2024 over a lack of action on the risk El Fasher. And so we raised replacement money and we’ve camped out on El Fasher since then because we believe that we had the best chance to protect the most people by focusing on El Fasher. And so for 18 months, we produced nearly 70 reports, one every nine days monitoring the siege. The siege lasted 500-plus days, which was three-quarters the length of the siege of Leningrad or two-thirds of the siege of the length of Leningrad and three and a half times the siege of Stalingrad. And during that time, the city fell under Integrated Phase Classification Level Five, which is the highest level of famine by the Famine Review Committee of the United Nations, which we contributed to the first time that remote sensing was used for a famine declaration publicly. And so we, in April, the Zamzam camp fell, which we had warned in October and then again in February would happen. And then they began to build an earth wall. The Rapid Support Forces built an earth wall starting in August of 2025 around the city, which we called the kill box, which was to trap the civilians inside. And the joint forces, which is a collection of fighting militias from the ethnic groups that were the victims of the Darfur genocide, had been ironically fighting with the Sudan Armed Forces, which were the ones that put them in those camps during the first genocide. The joint forces had been headquartered at the former peacekeeping compound that began to fall in September. And we saw efforts to begin to breach the last minefield that the 6th Infantry Division of SAF was inside. We knew they were running out of ammunition, food and medical supplies and that the fall would be soon. So three weeks before the fall, about two-and-a-half, I went on BBC and said it was imminent and that the RSF were now targeting the remaining civilian shelter locations, community kitchens and mosques where people were hiding. And for me, the moment I knew it was near is when an entire mosque was hit with a suicide drone with a precise strike and shrapnelized the roof and killed about 78 people inside during the Jum’ah prayer. Men, women, children, doctors, community leaders. They were praying as they were killed. And the precision of that strike for me indicated that they were trying to take out the last means of the sustainment of life and that the earth wall had been set and it was just a matter of time. Then we started to see armored breaching vehicles that could go through a minefield, begin to head south. And that’s when we knew it was imminent. On Oct. 26, SAF negotiated a deal on the night to escape to the West once again, leaving the civilians to RSF. And the 26th and the 27th, we began to see objects on the streets between 1.3 meters, which is about three feet to two meters, which is about six feet. The smaller ones are children, the larger ones are adults. And they began, many of them began to emit a red discoloration about a half a meter. And the ones that did were primarily in many cases near or had been near vehicles we could see with 50-caliber machine guns. So that was consistent with people getting hit with a heavy weapon and bleeding out quickly. And piles of bodies began to form by the berm. And the part that was most concerning is we knew 250,000 people were still in the city, but very few were appearing at Tawila or any of the other safe havens. And those that were arriving were almost uniformly women with children that were not their own. And they told the same story that as they made it to the berm, the men and the boys were separated out and they crossed the wall and they asked the RSF where the men and boys were, and they said they’d be joining them soon, then they heard gunshots. What was also happening is the Rapid Support Forces started to post videos of their killing, most notably by one now, notorious Commander Abu Lulu. That’s his nom de guerre. And we to geolocate what was in those videos with kill sites, and they started to match. And so on Monday, sources on the ground that there had been a mass comms blackout through electronic jamming, but some messages got out and sources told us on Monday morning, 1,200 were dead. By Monday evening, they messaged again and 10,000 were dead. By Tuesday we couldn’t reach them anymore.

MELINDA TUHUS: Oh my God. And one place, one of the slaughter places was the maternity hospital.

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: El Saudi, yeah. It’s described as a maternity hospital, but by the end of the siege, it was the last functioning all-purpose hospital. There they killed 450 people, all the patients, their companions and most of the doctors, nurses, and pharmacists except those that they took for ransom.

MELINDA TUHUS: So it’s just horrific and it’s hard to know how to respond. But one thing I did want you to talk about is the role of the UAE, the United Arab Emirates in this whole horrible situation.

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: On Monday morning of the first day of RSF control, straight out of a movie script, the cavalry arrived and the Wall Street Journal suddenly reports that they had received two classified U.S. intelligence assessments, one from the Defense Intelligence Agency and one from the Bureau of Intelligence and Research at the State Department. And they said that the U.S. government had known for months that the United Arab Emirates had been supplying weapons to the Rapid Support Forces. And in one report mentioned by the Wall Street Journal and the intelligence community confirms our reporting that the RSF have a CH 95 fixed wing drone, and which we had seen on the ground at Nyala and in the air over El Fasher. And they conclude that that drone came from China via the UAE. And so the important thing to understand is that there’s been reports of various credibility for years now that the UAE is arming the RSF.

And we at Humanitarian Research Lab have been tracking the best we can, the covert weapons flow pipelines. And the real breakthrough for us was in the fall of 2024 when Zamzam internally displaced person camp started to get shelled. And we immediately went out to hunt the guns to find where the artillery were firing from. And what we found was a AH 4, which is a very specific type of artillery, and it’s a knockoff of the American M2770 field artillery piece. And the AH 4 is very unique because it’s a Chinese company called Norenco is making this Amazon dupe of U.S. artillery piece. But it’s very distinctive. And what was important when we found it is that they, according to the US Army Odin database, there’s only four that have been sold outside of China, and they’ve all been sold to the UAE. And so that became a critical moment where we were able to help link the United Air Emirates to the RSF, by finding those guns. And there’s other evidence as well, Bulgarian mortars with serial numbers that were registered to the UAE. But the point is UAE has steadfastly denied their involvement as the evidence mounts that they have directly supported the RSF, including increasing arm sales and the volume of armed sales during the siege of El Fasher.

MELINDA TUHUS: Okay. And so are we to assume that the slaughter is ongoing even as we speak, or what do we know?

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: Absolutely. Yeah. We can see house-to-house raids and we see a level of movement of remains that suggest it’s still ongoing.

MELINDA TUHUS: Oh, and I just wanted to ask you, you said women arrived mostly with children who weren’t their own. What did you mean by that?

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: Meant that their parents were dead.

MELINDA TUHUS: Okay. So they arrived, whoever could get out, get out and got out. And some of the children ended up with other people.

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: So much of the children ended up with other people. They had separated out the men and boys. They did in El Geneina.

MELINDA TUHUS: Right. Okay.

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: And when the children arrived, the folks in Tawila began to record the highest level of malnutrition we had ever seen in a population on the move. 70 percent of the children were at highest stage of malnutrition.

MELINDA TUHUS: So when they came out and they went to Tawila, I dunno if I said …

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: Tawila

MELINDA TUHUS: When they went to Tawila, is there anybody providing humanitarian aid in that whole part of the country?

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: Yes. Tawila is the main humanitarian base. So Tawila is a safe haven city that’s in the territory of a local militia leader named Abdel Wahid al-Nur, and his group is the SLA, the Sudanese Liberation Army. And the SLA, what’s called al-Nur faction, had negotiated a truce with the RSF. And so they became neutral in the conflict. And they’re to the west about 40 kilometers to the west of El Fasher in Tawila and also a region called the Jebel Marra. And Jebel Marra is the traditional homeland of the Fur. And so, Abu Wahid Nor sheltered the people who fled El Fasher at various points during the siege and now the humanitarians have been able to build a base there where there’s multiple organizations, about half dozen or more providing assistance. And the concern is that Tawila could fall if al-Nur breaks the truce and leaves the people and retreats further into the hills in the caves of Jebel Marra. Or if the RSF attacks the humanitarians and the 650,000 people there are in danger.

MELINDA TUHUS: Wow. So what can happen? What about the role of the U.S.?

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: The United States, the United Kingdom and Europe has fundamentally prioritized its diplomatic economic and security relationship with the UAE over protecting these people. And despite U.N. Security Council resolution 2736 from last summer, which we played a role in helping push for—which called for ceasefire and El Fasher—the will of the Security Council has not been enforced. And the U.S. and its partners have continued both under Biden and the Trump administration to push for a comprehensive end to the war rather than focusing on the imminent security threat, human security threat against non-Arab indigenous African Muslims in Darfur. And so that approach, we at Humanitarian Research Lab have been warning since the beginning would lead to where we are now. And it’s failed completely and it’s failed completely because the United States has chosen, along with the United Kingdom and European nations to try to pursue the magical thinking that you can somehow end this war without holding the UAE to account for financially sponsoring and operationally sponsoring a genocide that is not going to work.

MELINDA TUHUS: Yeah. So I guess in ending, what is your organization calling for? What are other humanitarian groups calling for and what do you think is the likelihood of any of that coming to pass that would help the people and stop the genocide? Are you calling it a genocide?

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: Yes. And so is the U.S. government. In January of 2025, a formal genocide determination was made by Secretary Blinken. We had been pushing inside the government for that determination to be made in July of 2023. Blinken made his last couple days in office his last week. The Trump administration has not overruled the determination. And so it’s still the policy of the United States that a genocide is occurring in Darfur as a result of the actions of the Rapid Support Forces. And so that’s the policy of the United States.

MELINDA TUHUS: I thought if a genocide was declared, then there was the responsibility to act.

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: There is—that responsibility exists both under the Ellie Wiesel Atrocity Prevention Act and under the Genocide Convention. And the fact of the matter is that the international community is failing in that obligation. The only things that will stop the current trajectory is sanctions pressure on the UAE or the introduction of some form of peacekeeping force, which is extremely unlikely to impossible. And so, the critical issue now is getting access to the city for those who are still alive and ensuring those in Tawila are safe. And then, as this is happening, a new front is opening in the Kordofans, particularly El-Obeid, and so this cycle could repeat within days to the west, to the east, sorry, in the central highlands. And so what needs to happen is we need to be able to access our El-Fasher and we need to be able to prevent the siege of El-Fasher from repeating again in El-Obeid, Dilling and Kadugli in the East.

MELINDA TUHUS: Nathaniel, thank you so much for your time and your work. I really appreciate it.

NATHANIEL RAYMOND: I really appreciate you. Thank you.

MELINDA TUHUS: Thanks. Take care. Have a good day.