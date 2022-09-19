Climate Activists Protest Manchin Senate Mountain Valley Pipeline Deal

Melinda Tuhus talks about the September 8th protest in Washington, D.C. where climate activists descended on Capitol Hill to lobby their elected officials and hold a rally opposing the fracked gas Mountain Valley pipeline. Activists oppose the deal made between West Virginia’s conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and party that secured his vote for the Inflation Reduction Act in exchange for an agreement to finish the pipeline and weaken bedrock environmental protections.

