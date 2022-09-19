Wall Street Billionaires are Funding the GOP’s Culture War

Matthew Cunningham-Cook discusses his important new article, “How Wall Street Is Funding the Culture War,” which investigates the Wall Street billionaires who are funding Chris Rufo, the leader of the Republican Party’s culture war campaign that is suppressing public schools attempting to teach race and sexuality. These same billionaires profited handsomely from the 2008 financial crisis that threw 8.6 million people out of work, 7.8 million people out of their homes, and drove thousands of excess suicides.

