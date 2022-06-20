Alexander Main discusses Colombia’s June 19th presidential runoff election where Gustavo Petro, a former rebel and a longtime senator won, becoming that South American nation’s first leftist head of state, and who has pledged to radically transform his country’s economic system.
Colombians Elect Gustavo Petro, the Nation’s First Leftist President
Interview with Alexander Main, director of International Policy at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC., conducted by Scott Harris