Republicans & Christian Nationalists Embrace January 6th Insurrection and Political Violence

Interview with Wajahat Ali, a Daily Beast columnist, public speaker and author of, "Go Back to Where You Came From: And, Other Helpful Recommendations on Becoming American," conducted by Scott Harris

Wajahat Ali discusses his recent article, “Name and Shame White Christian Nationalism, the Ideology Behind Jan. 6,” as well as the critical task of confronting white supremacy and fascism that’s been embraced by many in the Republican Party.